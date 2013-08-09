NEW YORK Investors in funds worldwide pulled a record $4 billion (£2.6 billion) out of funds that hold government bonds worldwide in the latest week as uncertainty grew over when the Federal Reserve may reduce its stimulus, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

Outflows from funds that hold U.S. Treasuries in the week ended August 7 accounted for nearly all of the record outflows from Government and Treasury funds in the latest week, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Outflows from the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI.P) accounted for half of the total redemptions from the funds in the week ended August 7, the report said. Bond funds overall - including corporate and other debt - had $2.2 billion in outflows, the largest in four weeks.

During the week, Fed presidents Richard Fisher, Charles Evans, Dennis Lockhart and Sandra Pianalto said the U.S. central bank could soon begin reducing its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying. Investors fear that a reduction in the Fed's purchases will cause interest rates to spike higher.

Investors are fleeing Treasury funds in light of the bonds' negative performance, said Brian Leung, global equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has risen about 93 basis points to 2.60 percent since April 30. As yields rise, prices fall.

In addition to Treasury funds, funds that hold inflation-protected Treasuries, or TIPS, had outflows of $400 million in the latest week, marking their 17th straight week of outflows. Investors also pulled $900 million out of municipal bond funds, marking the 11th straight week of outflows.

Demand for high-yield junk bond funds increased, however, as investors put $1.3 billion into such funds, marking $12 billion in cash gains over the past six weeks, the report said. Investors also gave $2 billion in new cash to floating-rate loan funds, marking the 59th straight week of inflows into the funds.

Investors poured $9.6 billion into stock funds worldwide, up from inflows of $6.6 billion in the prior week and marking the sixth straight week of inflows into the funds. Inflows of $6.7 billion into stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounted for most of the new demand.

"If rates are going up for the right reasons, it's going to be a positive for equities," said Leung of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Leung said that a reduction in the Fed's easing - which may cause interest rates to spike higher - would simultaneously indicate progress in the U.S. economy, which would be positive for stocks.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $5.7 billion of the total sum into stock funds, also marking the sixth straight week of demand for the funds. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.31 percent over the weekly period after hitting record closing highs for two straight sessions last Thursday and Friday.

The benchmark index rose on those days on positive U.S. manufacturing data for July and after major central banks, including the European Central Bank, said they would keep monetary stimulus in place.

European stock funds also saw strong demand with inflows of $1.8 billion in the latest week, marking the sixth straight week of cash gains into the funds.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks gained $700 million in new cash, reversing outflows of $383 million the prior week and marking inflows into the funds in 28 of the past 29 weeks. Investors expected the Bank of Japan to continue its massive stimulus at the end of a two-day policy meeting Thursday.

