Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
NEW YORK Investors worldwide soured on bond funds and pulled $1.6 billion (1.04 billion pounds) from them in the latest week after committing new cash to the funds the prior week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.
The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 31 came after investors gave $4.4 billion to the funds the previous week, the report showed, also citing data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Municipal bond funds had outflows, for the 10th straight week, of $1.6 billion, while riskier high-yield junk bond funds suffered small outflows of $57 million, down from record inflows of $5.4 billion the prior week, data from the report showed.
Investors gave $6.6 billion to stock funds, however, showing continued demand for the funds after inflows of $8 billion the prior week.
Money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term securities, suffered outflows of $10.3 billion after investors pulled $12 billion from the funds the previous week, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and EPFR Global showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.