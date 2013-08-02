NEW YORK Investors worldwide soured on bond funds and pulled $1.6 billion (1.04 billion pounds) from them in the latest week after committing new cash to the funds the prior week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 31 came after investors gave $4.4 billion to the funds the previous week, the report showed, also citing data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Municipal bond funds had outflows, for the 10th straight week, of $1.6 billion, while riskier high-yield junk bond funds suffered small outflows of $57 million, down from record inflows of $5.4 billion the prior week, data from the report showed.

Investors gave $6.6 billion to stock funds, however, showing continued demand for the funds after inflows of $8 billion the prior week.

Money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term securities, suffered outflows of $10.3 billion after investors pulled $12 billion from the funds the previous week, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and EPFR Global showed.

