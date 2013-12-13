NEW YORK Investors in funds worldwide pulled $4.5 billion out of stock mutual funds in the week ended Wednesday on worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond purchases as soon as next week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock exchange-traded funds, meanwhile, attracted $5.9 billion in new cash from investors in the week ended December 11. Combined, stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds had net inflows of $1.4 billion over the weekly period.

Mutual funds are often purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors.

The Fed's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages have helped boost the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX stock index 24.5 percent this year. The bond-buying program has helped keep interest rates comparatively low, leading investors to seek higher income in riskier assets such as stocks.

The index fell 0.6 percent over Lipper's weekly reporting period, however, after robust U.S. economic data and a budget deal in Washington stoked fears that the Fed will begin reducing the pace of its purchases during its next meeting on December 17-18.

Worldwide, stock funds so far this year have attracted $247.4 billion in new cash, according to data from the report. Stock mutual funds have attracted $71.7 billion of the new cash, while stock ETFs have attracted more than double that amount at $175.7 billion.

European stock funds attracted $4.5 billion in new h, marking the second largest weekly inflow into the funds this year and their 24th straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investors are looking for undervalued stock markets outside the United States since U.S. stocks have performed so well this year, said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management.

"It does look as if Europe has stabilized... people are looking to get in early and take advantage of relatively cheap valuations," she added.

Investors pulled $4.2 billion out of bond funds, marking the largest weekly outflows since August. Municipal bond funds had withdrawals of $2.3 billion, while emerging market bond funds had outflows of $1.6 billion.

Many investors fear that interest rates could spike higher, and prices on bonds could weaken, once the Fed starts reducing the pace of its monthly bond-buying.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to a three-month high of 2.87 percent on December 5 after strong U.S. jobs and economic growth data reinforced expectations that a Fed cutback was imminent.

The outflows from emerging market bond funds brought year-to-date outflows from the funds to $11 billion or five percent of the funds' assets, data from the report showed.

The concerns of a potential cutback in the Fed's stimulus also hit demand for emerging market stock funds, which had outflows of $1.9 billion.

The funds have benefited from the Fed's bond-buying this year, which has kept interest rates low on safer bonds and led investors to seek higher income in riskier assets such as emerging market securities and stocks.

That marked the seventh straight week of withdrawals from the funds, despite a 0.7 percent increase in MSCI's global emerging market equities index .MSCIEF over the period.

Commodities funds worldwide, which include gold and other precious metals, had outflows of $1.4 billion, marking the largest weekly outflows from the funds since July.

The price of spot gold fell from a three-week high to $1,252 an ounce on December 11, the final day of the weekly reporting period.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)