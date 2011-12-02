NEW YORK U.S. fund investors moved toward safety in the latest week, pulling cash from stock and bond funds, with the latter registering their first net outflow in the eight weeks ended November 30, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds had outflows of $1.34 billion (854 million pounds), registering just the fifth week of net redemptions in 2011 and the seventh in the last 12 months.

Excluding exchange traded funds, which anecdotally represent institutional investors, taxable bond funds had net outflows of $1.8 billion.

Money market funds, which traditionally serve as a parking place for investor cash, pulled in $7.9 billion versus an outflow of $3.6 billion the week prior.

The holiday-shortened reporting week showed that both retail and institutional investors were fund sellers, even though the broad U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index

.SPX rose 7.34 percent. However, for the year, the S&P is still off about 1 percent.

"I don't think (investors) are convinced and still remain wary because there has been no case made that they should jump back into the market," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper.

"It may be due to uncertainty or that it is not going to get any better before the end of the year," he added.

Excluding ETFs in the equity space, funds had net outflows of $3 billion.

Among the few sectors that took in fresh cash were equity income funds. This group pulled in $250 million in the latest week, extending an inflow streak that has had redemptions just nine times in the last two years.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):

Sector Flow Chg Change Assets Count in

Assets

(pct)

All Equity Funds -4.822 -0.20 2,553.633 10,103

Domestic Equities -3.209 -0.18 1,947.256 7,663

Non-Domestic Equities -1.613 -0.29 606.377 2,440

All Taxable Bond Funds -1.336 -0.11 1,270.365 4,349

All Money Market Funds 7.865 0.33 2,371.132 1,480

All Municipal Bond Funds -0.297 -0.11 265.544 1,406

(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)