NEW YORK Money market mutual funds pulled in a net $25.3 billion (16.1 billion pounds) in the week ended December 7, their best performance since early August, though retail investors appeared to have remained largely on the sidelines, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

During the latest reporting week, U.S. fund investors plowed a net $4.1 billion into equities, all of it coming from domestically focused stocks. (See table below)

Anecdotal evidence showed that institutional investors led the charge, with exchange-traded funds accounting for nearly $8.9 billion worth of inflows. ETFs are thought to largely represent the trading patterns of professional investors.

"The opportunistic trade overtook what a lot of people saw as an increase in risk aversion for the common mutual investor," said Matthew Lemieux, strategist at Lipper.

The biggest equity ETF inflows were for the State Street SPDR S&P 500 index ETF , which pulled in a net $7.2 billion, its best week since mid-September.

For the week, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX rose only slightly, adding 14.05 points or about 1 percent.

Non-domestic equity funds had net outflows of $379 million for the week, with the slow bleeding from the sector indicating investors are in a holding pattern due to the euro zone debt crisis.

European leaders are in Brussels Thursday and Friday to try to hash out a plan to fashion new fiscal rules while coming up with a stronger mechanism for bailing out troubled economies.

The safety trade pulled cash toward fixed income as well as money market funds, which traditionally serve as a parking spot for investor cash.

"Those who wanted to stay in the game went to fixed income over equity," said Lemieux.

Taxable bond funds had net inflows of $4.4 billion; excluding ETFs that figure dropped to $3.4 billion.

Investments backed by real assets also commanded investor attention and cash.

In the U.S. government mortgage-backed securities sector, investors poured in a net $715 billion, the fourth best week on record and the biggest net inflow since mid-September 2002.

Municipal bond funds experienced a surge of cash, taking in a net $1.03 billion, their best performance since the week ended March 2, 2010.

"The muni market had a strong rally this week, fueled by supply that is expected to diminish next week and come to a virtual standstill as the market comes to a grinding halt for the holidays. while reinvestment programs of $20 billion are expected during December," said Daniel Berger, senior market strategist at Municipal Market Data.

Corporate high yield bond funds rebounded with a $1.9 billion inflow versus the prior week's net redemptions worth $1 billion.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The data starts in 1992.

(Additional reporting by Chip Barnett in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)