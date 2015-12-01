MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON Victor Haghani, co-founder of defunct hedge fund Long Term Capital Management, has launched an online fund management service aimed at the world's wealthy.
Elm Partners, which has $400 million in assets, will invest using low-cost products such as exchange-traded funds and charge an annual management fee of just 0.12 percent a year, it said.
Rather than relying solely on passive index-following products, however, it will also use simple aspects of active management, such as assessing an asset's relative cheapness.
Elm will target U.S. taxable investors with at least $300,000 to invest and keep their money in separate accounts with U.S. fund house Fidelity, it said.
It is targeting $500 million in assets in early 2016 and will look to get to $1 billion "as quick as we can", said Haghani.
Originally set up in 2011 as a family office, Elm Partners now has just over 100 clients, more than 80 percent of whom are financial industry professionals.
Haghani was one of the founders of hedge fund LTCM, which blew-up in the late 1990s after its highly leveraged bets went sour during the Asian and Russian financial crises.
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.
LONDON The number of new homes built in London will reach 46,500 this year but total completions will fall by a quarter at the turn of the decade, estate agents Savills said on Tuesday, in a further blow to efforts to tackle a mounting housing crisis.