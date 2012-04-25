LONDON Aberdeen Asset Managers is staying cautious on the Spanish stock market because of uncertainties resulting from the euro zone debt crisis, although it says it has found value in some firms in the highly-indebted euro zone country.

Bertie Thomson, senior investment manager at the fund company that manages nearly $300 billion, said they look for companies having strong business models, exposure to growing markets and the ability to withstand troubled times.

Aberdeen was exposed to Spain, not because it was bullish on the market, but as it had found some good companies in the country that were making money, Thomson told Reuters in an interview.

"We like general insurer Mapfre (MAP.MC), the largest provider of motor and general insurance in Spain, which is a closed market and has a very small number of players."

Thomson said that given the colonial past, many Spanish companies had strong links to Latin America and Mapfre was well placed to provide insurance to that region, which was witnessing strong growth.

Spain's IBEX share index .IBEX dropped to a three-year low this week, hit by fears over the country's struggle to cut its deficit and fix its ailing banking sector. This was reflected by a sharp rise in borrowing costs, with Spanish 10-year bond yields hovering around 6 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)