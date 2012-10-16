LONDON, Oct 16 Reuters) - Global investors bought more stocks in October as growth expectations improved and worries over the EU crisis receded, with U.S. investors turning overweight local banks for the first time in six years, a fund managers' survey showed on Tuesday.

But growing concerns over the U.S. fiscal cliff -- which nearly three quarters believe is not sufficiently priced into equities -- helped cap the scope of the move to risk, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch (BofAML) said in its monthly asset allocation survey.

"Investors are trimming cash positions and edging up equity holdings but the overall sentiment is nowhere near exuberant enough for us to be fearful of a correction in markets," said John Bilton, European Investment Strategist at BofAML.

A net 24 percent of the 269 global investors surveyed Oct 5-Oct 11 are overweight equities, up from 15 percent in September.

Cash holdings edged down but were still high -- at 4.3 percent of portfolios from 4.5 percent last month -- and underweight persisted in domestic EU sectors. A net 11 percent expect corporate profits to fall in the coming year, although they were less pessimistic than last month.

"A net 20 percent now anticipate a stronger economy in 2013 but it's probably tail risk fears that are holding investors back from being more committed," Bilton told reporters.

Allocation to euro zone stocks increased to a net 10 percent overweight, the highest in 20 months, but with a number of sectors still unpopular.

"Investor sentiment to Europe is improving but it has not shown fully in positioning. Investors are still solidly underweight European domestic players, particularly financial services, retail, construction, telcos and utilities," Bilton said.

"If we get through the earning season without major downside surprises, then we could be in a position where investors feel more happy to rotate towards higher beta sectors," he said.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)