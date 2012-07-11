MSCI, compiler of investment indices against which $7 trillion in assets are benchmarked globally, last month put Greek stocks on review for possible downgrade to emerging market status.

Below is a list of some key index compilers and their position on Greece.

MSCI:

MSCI put Greece on review for a possible downgrade to emerging market status on June 20, 2012, a first for a developed market. MSCI cited the small size of its Greek equity index, which has only two constituents, and restrictions on trade in the local stock market.

MSCI said it might reclassify Greece as a standalone market if it were to introduce capital controls as a result of any exit from the euro zone.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS:

Russell Investments, against whose indices $3.9 trillion of assets are benchmarked, said in June that country risk remained high in Greece and that if conditions have not improved by early 2013, "a change from developed to emerging market status is highly probable".

FTSE:

FTSE, with $3 trillion benchmarked against its indices, kept Greece on a watch list for possible downgrade to 'advanced emerging' -- the index provider's higher class of emerging market -- from developed status in its September 2011 review. It cited difficulties in Greece with the implementation of regulatory reforms.

S&P DOW JONES:

S&P Dow Jones, with $6 trillion benchmarked against its indices, said it did not have a position on the issue.

JP MORGAN:

Greece has not entered JP Morgan's flagship emerging debt indices, despite its ejection from major global bond indices two years ago. JPM indices are used as the benchmark by the majority of emerging debt investors.

JP Morgan declined to comment, but analysts said Greece's bonds are likely to be too illiquid to meet eligibility criteria for the JP Morgan EMBI (emerging market bond index) series.

BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH:

BoAML last year ejected Greek and Portuguese debt from all its investment grade and sovereign indices and moved them into the emerging category, becoming the first major index provider to class junk-rated peripheral euro zone debt as emerging.

MARKIT:

Data provider Markit still treats Greece as a developed market but will review its index classifications in July after the publication of updated World Bank income and GNI data.

