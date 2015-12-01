LONDON Investment manager CdR Capital, co-founded by ex-Bluecrest portfolio manager Steve Smith, is looking to expand into the United States and Latin America with two deals that will help it pass $2 billion in assets.

Co-founded in 2012 with ex-investment banker Omar Ayache as a private investment office, the group has a number of wealthy families and institutions as clients and invests across a range of assets, including real estate, hedge funds and equities.

After several years servicing its largely Middle Eastern investors out of London and Switzerland, the firm wants to expand its product offering, client base and reach, Smith told Reuters.

The two deals -- set to complete in early January -- would likely see CdR take an equity stake in both target groups as well as allowing new clients in the Americas to invest with CdR.

CdR's expansion was being helped by post-crisis changes in the financial services industry, where barriers to entry were encouraging some high-quality investment teams to partner to achieve the scale large investors wanted in a counterparty.

"Clients expect you to be moving towards institutional scale, perhaps sooner than people would have been thinking about 10 years ago," said Smith, whose firm currently has a 60-40 split between institutional and family office investment.

Both Smith and Ayache previously worked together at SBC O'Connor and Dune Partners. Smith has also worked for Credit Suisse, Albourne Partners, Bankers Trust and BlueCrest Capital Management.

As well as its investments in real and listed assets, CdR is also co-owner and advisor to several hedge funds with London-based Tages Capital, which it seeded with $400 million.

CdR, which takes its name from Cours de Rive in Geneva, has offices in Geneva, London and Dubai and employs 12 people, a number which could grow by two-thirds after the deals, Smith said.

Using a long-term thematic approach to investing, CdR's 2012 bets on European real estate, Japanese stocks and equity long-short hedge funds had done well, and it now liked FinTech firms, real estate and frontier markets.

"We've made some early stage investments in FinTech... and the more you scratch at that space, you can see a generational opportunity as financial institutions resize, restructure and reshape," he said, citing direct lending as one example.

