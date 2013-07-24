LONDON Separate groups of lawmakers and investors have set out ideas for a revamp of corporate governance standards in Britain, a year after a government-backed review criticised the short-termist culture of the City of London.

A report by parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills Committee (BISC) published on Thursday called on the government to push the financial industry harder to adopt a set of recommendations mooted by economist John Kay last July.

The authors claim "a cultural change will not happen without a catalyst" and that the investment management industry is not implementing voluntary reforms fast enough.

"Ministers must be willing, and seen to be willing, to pick up a regulatory stick," the committee said.

Meanwhile, the Association of British Insurers (ABI), whose members manage nearly $3 trillion (1.95 trillion pounds) of assets, said it wanted companies to make it easier for non-executive directors to act for shareholders free of boardroom influence.

The government, while anxious to keep the favour of a financial sector that accounts for more than a tenth of the UK economy, commissioned Kay's report last year to address public outrage over executive pay and charges that business decisions were being warped by an obsession with fees and bonuses.

Kay's recommendations included more effective engagement between investors and the boards of companies in which they owned shares, helping shareholders scrutinise management performance and aligning pay with long term performance.

He also called for an end to quarterly accounting practices in place at the majority of UK listed companies, which he said placed too much emphasis on short-term gains over long-term performance.

The BISC said the government should impose targets for implementation those recommendations to encourage firms to sign up swiftly to a new, more long term oriented culture.

"It is not enough for the government to simply say it supports Kay's recommendations and then leave it to the industry to change of its own volition," said MP Adrian Bailey, who chairs the BISC.

VITAL FORUMS

The ABI said non-executive directors - who represent shareholders on boards - should get more information earlier from company management on planned transactions such as mergers or plans for management buyouts.

They should also be able to meet independently of the company management to examine proposed transactions and seek independent advice from analysts not affiliated to the company, the ABI said.

Both the association and Kay highlighted the importance of "forums" as a way of allowing investors to unite around particular issues and take them to company boards.

The ABI said it would seek to strengthen an existing system of investor meetings by including big shareholders beyond its membership, including major foreign investors and fund managers.

Kay's report argued fund managers would be able to improve returns to their savers if they engaged collectively with company boards rather than individually.

"The UK corporate governance system and shareholder engagement are generally working well. However, ABI members believe that practices can be improved," said Andrew Ninian, head of corporate governance at the ABI.

