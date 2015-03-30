LONDON Pension schemes are changing their attitudes to hedge funds, bringing some into their mainstream equity portfolios in order to access products that offer protection in overheated markets.

Investors for pension funds have increasingly turned to hedge funds in recent years to help them squeeze higher returns from their traditional asset base of bond markets, where yields have been flattened by historically low interest rates as governments tried to encourage growth via lending.

Now those same pension schemes need hedge funds to help them protect returns in equity markets, where the opposite problem has occurred and prices have shot higher as improving corporate earnings drew crowds of investors.

Until now pension funds have classified hedge funds, along with private equity and real estate as "alternative" assets.

But, needing to hedge against an equity market reversal, many have decided it makes more sense to class some hedge funds as mainstream and move them into their equity portfolio.

The big winners in this trend are hedge funds that buy and hold stocks and long/short equity hedge funds, which balance out risk by taking long-term positions in shares that are expected to increase in value and taking short positions on those that are expected to fall. Such funds sell borrowed shares, and buy them back when the price falls, with managers pocketing the difference.

"If they want hedge funds to smooth out the risk return of their portfolios, then it makes a lot of sense (to include some in the equities portfolio) because you (have) a bit of a shock absorber to the more volatile part of your portfolio," explained Martin Visairas, global head of capital introductions at investment bank Citi.

Large public pension schemes and sovereign wealth funds in Australia, the UK and continental Europe are among those to reclassify their portfolios in this way, although industry sources declined to name them for reasons of client confidentiality.

Some of these pension schemes have used this approach to allocate between 5 percent and 20 percent of their equities portfolio to long/short equity funds.

While it is impossible to say exactly how much money has flowed into hedge funds as a result of the changes, the overall pot of money being invested by pension schemes is huge, at some $36.2 trillion globally in 2014, consultants Towers Watson said.

And their collective demand for hedge funds is such that one in every four dollars invested in the $3 trillion industry came from a pension fund, trade body the Alternative Investment Management Association said. [ID:nL4N0V64X6]

An asset allocation breakdown for the 20 biggest pension schemes in a survey by Towers Watson consultancy showed an average allocation to equities of 42.7 percent, with fixed income at 40.6 percent and just 13.9 percent for alternatives and cash.

But the yield hunt at play across markets is likely to see alternatives take up a bigger slice of a scheme's asset allocation going forward, it said.

Gideon Margo, a director in Credit Suisse's prime services arm that provides services such as lending money and settling trades for hedge funds, said pension funds were becoming increasingly sophisticated in their investment view and reclassifying hedge funds alongside more traditional services.

"We've seen some of the big pension funds remove hedge funds as an asset class and classify them within public markets," he said.

By including straightforward equity hedge fund strategies within a more mainstream asset allocation, pension funds can then look beyond that to the really exotic alternative bets such as "distressed credit" - buying cheaply the assets of companies near or in bankruptcy which can make a big profit if the companies return to health - and get a much clearer view of the risk in their portfolios.

Beneficiaries of the shift include also activist funds that take large stakes in companies and agitate for change such as improved corporate governance, share buybacks or paying higher dividends. They are similar to a pension fund's equity long exposure as they take concentrated directional bets.

Leading activist hedge funds with a long-term investment from European pension funds include Sweden's Cevian Capital and Britain's TCI, industry experts said.

"It's a smarter way to think about implementation of risk exposure," said Luba Nikulina, global head of manager research at Towers Watson.

(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Sophie Walker)