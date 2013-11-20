LONDON Years of corporate underinvestment in buildings, IT systems and other hard assets are set to end in 2014 as firms ramp up spending to boost future sales and push stock markets still higher.

Asset managers in charge of more than $2 trillion outlined their views on markets next year at a Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit and most flagged the potential for so-called capital expenditure, or capex, to play a key role in helping U.S. and European stocks post double-digit gains.

"There is a need for reinvestment in Europe. The capex level (age of fixed assets) in Europe is at 13-14 years of age, on average," said Arnaud de Servigny, CIO Wealth Management at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, which manages nearly $1.3 trillion worldwide.

That compared with an average age before replacement before the financial crisis of around 9 years, he said. Capex is at a 22-year low relative to sales, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed.

Instead of raising cheap debt - courtesy of central banks' easy monetary policy - for capex, years of financial crisis meant many firms chose to instead refinance existing debt or keep investors happy through share buybacks or dividends, both of which may support stock prices but do nothing for revenues.

That trend has left European investment grade and high-yield euro-denominated debt issuance, already above a combined 200 billion euros, on course to post record highs, but more of the cash will now be funneled into capex.

For De Servigny, the scale of the turnaround in the U.S. corporate psyche could be pronounced, with Deutsche flagging a jump in business fixed investment there from 1.5 percent this year to 5.3 percent in 2014 as the economy improves.

Within Europe, meanwhile, European Central Bank lending data showed fixed asset spending rose for a second month in October to its best level since early 2012, which "bodes well for a revival in the capex cycle", a Deutsche Bank note said.

Philip Saunders, head of multi-asset investment at Investec Asset Management, which manages $105 billion in assets, said a large chunk of corporate cash would go to buy future growth through acquisitions, but that capex spending would also rise.

PLAY THE TREND

While he said U.S. companies would lead the way, large international companies based in Europe and Asia but with potential to expand, particularly in the United States, could be one way to play the trend.

"Companies have to deploy capital and you can do that in one of two ways. We've been through the phase where you buy back shares, you raise dividends. I think the companies that do well are going to be those who deploy capital more sensibly."

Credit Suisse research found only 2 percent of European firms see buybacks as a key priority moving forward.

Describing many of the companies that continue to buy back shares or raise dividends as "value traps", Saunders instead flagged "quality cyclical companies" as potential capex outperformers, for example life insurers and industrials.

That view was also shared by UBS in recent research, specifically the capital goods industrial sub-sector that, along with financials, tech and miners, was best placed to ride the trend, helped by improved business confidence, thawing lending conditions and the potential for firms to take on debt.

The need to buoy future revenues has been thrown into sharp relief by the European third-quarter earnings season which, as it draws to a close, shows nearly two thirds of STOXX Europe 600 firms missed analyst revenue expectations.

Within that, industrials were among the worst hit, with nearly three-quarters missing, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed, although StarMine's analyst revisions score showed they were growing more positive in their assessment of the sector at a faster rate than for others all bar IT. The measure is highly predictive of relative price movement.

"There is a natural phase of investment in capital goods that you cannot postpone forever," said Giordano Lombardo, group chief investment officer at Pioneer Investments, which manages more than $230 billion. "The typical investment is IT."

Andrew Wilson, managing director Global Fixed Income, Currency & Liquidity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which manages around $800 billion, said the capex pick-up was overdue and would likely kick in by the second half of 2014.

"Given where margins are, where profitability has got to, we think the only way now of continuing to give growing profitability is to start to increase revenues, and you've got to start investing in order to do that."

(Additional reporting by Josie Cox, Jemima Kelly, Julia Fioretti; Editing by Giles Elgood)