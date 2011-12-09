New York Some of the world's top money managers and investment commentators, gathered in London and New York for the 2012 Reuters Investment Outlook Summit, shared their investment strategies and thoughts on the market-driving issues of the day.

Below are some highlights of what they said:

JANE BUCHAN, CEO OF PACIFIC ALTERATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT

"The hedge fund industry is looking more like the sports industry where players have a limited time to be at the top of their game and earn a lot of money"

KENNETH FISHER, CEO OF FISHER INVESTMENTS

"Greece is toast. Let it be toast. But I don't think trying to turn toast into something else works."

On the U.S. government: "Entrepreneurs have done more for us than any 30 politicians in my lifetime."

TOM SOWANICK, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, OMNIVEST GROUP

On underweighting the U.S. Treasury market: "I'm in Bill Gross' camp. I would not want to own Treasuries." (Gross is the co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO)

"Almost everyone is trying to fade the equity rally."

JOHN TAYLOR, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, FX CONCEPTS

On the euro's future: "I don't think the euro can survive in its present form no matter what they do tomorrow."

On global debt: "We have gone to the reasonable debt to the non-reasonable debt to the Ponzi debt. There's no chance that the government is going to repay that debt."

On his poor performance this year: Taylor said his analysis of the macro economy has been exactly the same as Ray Dalio, who runs the $100 billion-plus Bridgewater Associates. But while Bridgewater's hedge funds are reportedly up double-digits this year, Taylor's returns have been very different.

"I think the same way as Ray Dalio and I ask, 'Why the 'blank' did we not make a lot of money?" Taylor said. "We had the same analysis and we think the same way."

JAMES CHANOS, PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER, KYNIKOS ASSOCIATES

Chanos does not understand why so many of his colleagues in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry are big critics of the White House: "I keep asking my hedge fund associates, just 'How bad has your life been under Obama?'"

On managing hedge funds: "If you can't raise nine figures out of the box, it's very hard to make some viable business."

ALAN BROWN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, UK ASSET MANAGER SCHRODERS

"In times of austerity, everybody believing there is fairness is important. There has to be a perception of fairness."

On Occupy Wall Street movement: "Real wages in middle America haven't now increased for 25 years. So when you see these 'Occupy Wall Street'-type protests, or the riots here in the UK, I think one would be very unwise to treat those as just being small things that will just go away."

TODD PETZEL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, OFFIT CAPITAL ADVISORS:

"The most successful hedge funds are kind of dictatorships."

On the euro zone's debt crisis: "I actually think the European banks will middle through this."

On volatility: "Is volatility risk? It sure feels like it, but it may not be in the truest sense. Risk is the permanent loss of capital. If you were a shareholder in MF Global six months ago -- that's risk."

TAD RIVELLE, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, FIXED-INCOME, TCW

On the European Central Bank's role in the euro zone crisis:

"The only solution here is for the ECB to behave more like the Fed. It needs to embrace its inner lender of last resort."

"You can't get the toothpaste back in the tube. The euro will stand. Because the alternative is Holocaust of some kind."

(More summit stories: ) (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Leslie Adler)