LONDON New UK shareholder governance group 'The Investor Forum' was officially launched on Wednesday with the appointment of ex-Fidelity chief investment officer Simon Fraser as Chairman.

Fraser, currently chairman of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, will be joined by Andy Griffiths as executive director. Griffiths is currently a senior advisor to Corsair Capital, a statement from the Investment Management Association said.

The group is independent of any trade organisation and will be open to asset managers and owners - such as pension funds - from around the world with a stake in UK companies.

It aims to promote long-term approaches to investing and cultural change "throughout the investment chain", as well as giving members a chance to join forces and press for better governance at companies, to try and improve shareholder returns.

"In order to restore trust in the value of markets and their role in the economy, it is imperative that all investors take a long-term interest in the strategic direction of the companies they invest in," said Simon Fraser, in a statement.

"The Investor Forum will help facilitate better engagement between UK public companies and their shareholders to support long-term value creation opportunities."

