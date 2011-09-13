LONDON, Sept 13 - Corporate wi-fi provider iPass Inc (IPAS.O) is banking on a rapid expansion in demand for mobile bandwidth and an overhaul of its 1990s technology platform to return the company to growth and profitability next year.

IPass, which provides secure wi-fi connections for hundreds of thousands of business travellers worldwide, has suffered dwindling sales as broadband connections over mobile networks became more abundant while its own platform remained clunky.

The company has revamped its software, which was originally designed for dial-up connections, meaning it will automatically connect to the best available wi-fi signal in its global network of 580,000 hotspots.

It has also signed agreements with major telecoms providers Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Orange Business Services (part of France Telecom FTE.PA) and Telstra (TLS.AX) to provide their customers with wi-fi services as an alternative to expensive data roaming.

"What we're seeing is a resurgence in the value of a wi-fi footprint and having a wi-fi strategy," Chief Financial Officer Steven Gatoff told Reuters in an interview in London.

"2012 is the year in which we aim to grow revenues and become profitable," he said.

IPass last month reported a 9 percent drop in second-quarter revenue to $35.3 million (22 million pounds) and a core loss of $0.2 million, similar to the year-ago period.

Telecoms operators have until recently seen wi-fi providers as rivals to their own services, which can earn them lucrative roaming fees when travellers access email or the Internet via mobile networks outside their domestic markets.

But some business travellers have begun to switch off data roaming when abroad because of the prohibitive costs, while mobile operators need the extra capacity that wi-fi provides to offload traffic from overcrowded networks, iPass says.

HIGHER BANDWIDTH

"Usage is growing exponentially; capacity is growing linearly," Gatoff said. "Wi-fi is higher bandwidth and cheaper to deploy."

Gatof said he saw critical demand for wi-fi continuing for at least the next five to eight years, despite the fact that mobile operators are starting to build fourth-generation networks with far more speed and capacity than current networks.

The so-called consumerisation of IT, as employees expect corporate IT departments to provide an experience as good as their private use of gadgets like Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad, will also drive demand, Chief Executive Evan Kaplan will tell a Rodman and Renshaw investor conference later on Tuesday.

IPass has traditionally been popular with large companies like Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Google (GOOG.O) and Ford (F.N) because of its ability to authenticate users and also to allow IT managers to keep tabs on the connections employees are using.

It is the world's largest commercial wi-fi aggregator, with a network of capacity rented wholesale from telecoms providers that covers most of the world's commercial hotspots in business travel locations such as airports and hotels.

With its new partnerships with mobile network operators, for whom it will provide white-label wi-fi services under the operators' own brands, it will also reach consumers.

IPass expects to announce more such partnerships before the end of the year, Gatoff said, with particular emphasis on Europe and Asia, where cross-border travel and high roaming charges mean demand is greatest and potential growth fastest.

China Mobile (0941.HK) alone plans to build 2 million wi-fi hotspots by 2013, he said.

(Editing by David Holmes)