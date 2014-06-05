May 'good at getting it wrong', says Le Pen
LONDON French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May for hosting her main rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, while apparently snubbing her.
LONDON Video games retailer, Game Digital is to be valued at up to 360 million pounds ($603.13 million) in its London share flotation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The video games chain, which has 560 stores across the UK and Spain has set its price range for its initial public offering at 200-212 pence a share, the sources said.
The price range gives Game Digital, which has been owned by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Advisors since it bought the UK and Spain businesses out of administration in 2012, an equity value of 340-360 million pounds. Books are already covered ahead of its pricing on Friday, the sources said.
The listing will test what appetite remains for new share offerings by British retail companies. A string of firms from Poundland to Pets at Home have already floated this year, but niche clothing chain Fat Face pulled its planned 110 million-pound offer.
Game Digital declined to comment. Cannacord Genuity is acting as financial adviser and joint bookrunner alongside HSBC and Liberum.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Sophie Sassard)
LONDON It is not right for government to tell women what to wear, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, after the European Union's top court ruled that companies may ban staff from wearing Islamic headscarves under certain conditions.
LONDON Train drivers' union ASLEF has agreed a new deal to end a long-running dispute over train staffing on Britain's Southern rail, the rail operator's parent company said on Wednesday.