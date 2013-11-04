Investors wooed by 2013's strong British stock market debuts forget the risks of backing new listings at their peril as data shows they are rarely rewarded within a year of going public.

Below is data from Kleinwort Benson showing returns for U.S., European and UK IPOs over the last 10 years versus the relevant index. Numbers have been rounded to a decimal place.

U.S. IPO MARKET RETURNS:

Year Average return of IPOs in the year after investment, weighted by company market cap (percent) Return on the S&P 500 index (percent) Difference between IPO return and index return

2003 14.7 12.6 2.1

2004 22.6 11.5 11.1

2005 21.9 11.2 10.7

2006 28.0 16.5 11.5

2007 -29.4 -18.5 -10.8

2008 20.0 -11.3 31.3

2009 3.6 12.2 -8.6

2010 -9.0 0.9 -9.9

2011 5.5 29.7 -24.2

2012 33.4 20.0 13.3

Average annual excess return over S&P 500 for U.S. IPOs = 2.66 percent

EUROPEAN IPO MARKET RETURNS:

Year Average return of IPOs in the year after investment, weighted by company market cap (percent) Return on the MSCI Europe index .MSCIEU (percent) Difference between IPO return and index return

2003 22.3 13.3 8.9

2004 49.2 25.8 23.5

2005 9.7 15.5 -5.8

2006 24.3 20.0 4.3

2007 -30.0 -14.3 -15.7

2008 4.5 5.8 -1.3

2009 13.1 5.5 7.6

2010 -34.2 -13.2 -21.1

2011 -8.7 21.0 -29.7

2012 16.6 22.7 -6.0

Average annual excess return over MSCI Europe for European IPOs = -3.5 percent

UK IPO MARKET RETURNS:

Year Average return of IPOs in the year after investment, weighted by company market cap (percent) Return on the FTSE All Share index .FTAS(percent) Difference between IPO return and index return

2003 19.8 12.9 6.9

2004 33.4 23.8 9.6

2005 17.9 13.5 4.4

2006 5.5 14.4 -8.9

2007 -38.8 -16.3 -22.4

2008 -17.7 3.4 -21.1

2009 3.8 14.5 -10.8

2010 -10.6 -5.9 -4.6

2011 -8.9 21.1 -30.0

2012 -6.5 18.4 -24.8

Average annual excess return over FTSE All Share index for UK IPOs = -10 percent

RETURN ON TOP 10 BIGGEST EUROPEAN IPOS SO FAR IN 2013

Company name IPO price Closing market price on Oct. 30 % change

Royal Mail (RMG.L) 330 pence 541.4 pence 64.1

LEG Immobilien (LEGn.DE) 44 euros 42.77 euros -2.8

TCS (TCSq.L) $17.5 $18.07 3.3

bpost (BPOST.BR) 14.5 euros 15.25 euros 5.2

Esure (ESUR.L) 290 pence 229.5 pence -20.9

Cembra Money Bank (CMBN.S) 51 Swiss francs 57.9 Swiss francs 13.5

Partnership Assurance PA.L 385 pence 411.8 pence 7.0

Deutsche Annington ANNGn.DE 16.5 euros 19.1 euros 15.8

Foxtons (FOXT.L) 230 pence 316.5 pence 37.6

Kion (KGX.DE) 24 euros 30.2 euros 25.8

Source: Kleinwort Benson, Thomson Reuters

(Compiling by Kylie MacLellan and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Louise Ireland)