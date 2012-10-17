LONDON Allowing companies to float as little as 10 percent of their shares in London would help more businesses grow, but should be seen as a step rather than the end result, an economic adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

The government last month announced plans to make it easier for technology firms to list their shares in London in a bid to stem the flow of high-growth companies heading across the Atlantic to raise capital.

Along with easing reporting requirements, one of the proposals includes lowering the proportion of its shares a company has to sell when it joins the stock market, currently 25 percent for a main market listing.

"It is a step on the way towards really building up substantial companies. We have to, in this country, start building up substantial companies as all too often we see them go across the water to the U.S.," said David Young, a former government minister and now an adviser to Cameron.

Responding to concerns over liquidity - the ease with which investors are able to buy and sell shares - Young acknowledged that it would be impacted but said selling a 10 percent stake should not be seen as the end stage.

"You are doing no more than making a mark. You are not going to have a liquid market ... It is an early stage but it does put you on the map and show exactly what you are, to customers, to everybody. It is not the end of the road," he told a conference at the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) on Wednesday.

Marcus Stuttard, head of the LSE's junior Alternative Investment Market (AIM) said this new proposed route to market, as well as other measures it is lobbying the government for, such as the removal of stamp duty tax on trading AIM shares, would help open up the moribund IPO market to companies of all sizes again.

"We see a whole pipeline of mid-cap companies ... growing very rapidly, generating revenue, that feel like main market candidates but who are not able to access the main market at the moment because the criteria, particularly on free float and corporate governance, are perceived as being too restrictive," he said.

To help encourage other forms of finance for small firms, Young also said rules should also be relaxed on alternative online funding platforms which have cropped up over the last few years, such as invoice financing and crowd funding.

"If we don't loosen things up we'll be in danger of losing them, so one of the things I would like to look at is ways in which we can relax regulation," he said. "Caveat emptor, if people occasionally lose money, they occasionally lose money. You can't stop that, but it is in the interests of getting a much more flexible and wider market."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)