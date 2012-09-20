LONDON Britain plans to make it easier for technology firms to list their shares in London in a bid to stem the flow of high-growth companies heading across the Atlantic to raise capital.

Europe has seen a slowdown in initial public offerings (IPOs) over the last two years as euro zone debt worries buffeted stock markets.

Some technology firms have ditched attempts to go public in Europe in favour of the United States - a more well-established hub for tech flotations.

British vacuum technology firm Edwards EVAC.O tried to launch on the London stock market last year but abandoned it in favour of a U.S. flotation in May.

David Willetts, Minister of State for Universities and Science, said the government was looking to create a British version of U.S. President Barack Obama's JOBS Act, which eases regulatory rules for small companies listing on U.S. exchanges.

Britain should learn from rivals like Nasdaq and make listing more flexible and competitive, he told a room of tech entrepreneurs and investors in London's East End - an area the government hopes will become a technology centre to rival California's Silicon Valley.

Willetts said the proposals, developed with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and reported by Reuters last week, would allow tech companies to offer less than the 25 percent of shares needed for a premium listing and ease reporting requirements.

Further details will be disclosed in the coming weeks after discussions with investors and companies, the government said.

But it wants this route to provide a "launch pad" for European mid-sized high growth businesses seeking a full premium listing on London's main market.

Any changes will need to coordinated with the UK Listing Authority, part of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator, which carried out a consultation into listing rules earlier this year and is due to report back next month.

NO SILVER BULLET

Marcus Stuttard, head of the LSE's AIM market for smaller companies, said there were already suitable firms interested in taking this new route, which would likely involve companies larger than a typical AIM-listed business.

Entrepreneurs and early-stage investors at Google Campus, a seven-floor meeting space for tech start-ups, developers and investors, welcomed the announcement as a step in the right direction but warned that the lack of institutional investor focus on the tech sector in London remained a challenge.

"It is certainly not a silver bullet, there are a lot of things that have to happen for conditions to change," said Michael Acton Smith, chief executive of entertainment company Mind Candy which created online children's game Moshi Monsters.

The government's changes are part of a broader quest for an economic and employment stimulus for the moribund UK economy.

It hopes providing another exit route for early investors will see more European tech firms choose to build their businesses rather than selling out to large American companies - until now one of those most common outcomes.

British DVD and online movie rental service Lovefilm was among those which took this route, selling to U.S. online retailer Amazon (AMZN.O) last year.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Cowell)