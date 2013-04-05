German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
DUBAI A truck smuggling fuel smashed into a car carrying illegal refugees on Friday in southeastern Iran, killing 15 Afghan citizens and three Iranians, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Local official Mohammad Sadeq Dadollahpour said the Afghans had been crammed into the car and were killed when the two vehicles caught fire after the crash. The Iranians had been travelling in the truck, Fars reported.
Fars said the accident happened near the town of Rigan in the southeastern province of Kerman.
Road traffic accidents kill nearly 28,000 people and injure or disable 300,000 people a year in Iran , a country of 75 million people, according to statistics from Unicef , the U.N. children's fund.
In October, a passenger bus in southwestern Iran overturned, killing 26 female high school students on board.
(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Alison Williams)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's police chief confirmed on Friday that the man murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last month was Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.