PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) confirmed on Thursday a deal with Iran Air for 100 aircraft, covering 46 Airbus A320 planes, 38 A330 planes and 16 A350 XWB aircraft.

"This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air's fleet renewal", said Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Airbus added that the agreement with Iran is subject to US government Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) export licences which were granted in September and November 2016.

Deliveries will begin in early 2017, it said.

