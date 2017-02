TEHRAN Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's media adviser denied on Monday reports in local print media that he had been arrested.

"I am in my office at Iran newspaper building and deny all these arrest allegations," Ali Akbar Javanfekr told Reuters by telephone. Iranian media said earlier that Javanfekr had been arrested in his office by the judiciary.

(Created by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Tim Pearce)