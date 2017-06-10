May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
"I am very pleased that after a year of negotiation with Boeing, the contract to buy 30 Boeing 737s was signed today," Aseman CEO Hossein Alaei said after the signing ceremony in Tehran.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.