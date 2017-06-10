FILE PHOTO: Ground crew members escort a Boeing 737 MAX as it returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

LONDON Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

"I am very pleased that after a year of negotiation with Boeing, the contract to buy 30 Boeing 737s was signed today," Aseman CEO Hossein Alaei said after the signing ceremony in Tehran.

