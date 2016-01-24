TEHRAN Iran is interested in buying over 100 aircraft from Boeing (BA.N), deputy transport minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told Reuters at Tehran's first major post-sanctions gathering of global business people.

Tehran has long said it will need to revamp an ageing fleet, hit by a shortage of parts because of trade bans imposed by Washington and other Western countries. World powers last week lifted sanctions against the Islamic Republic in return for Tehran complying with a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)