DUBAI A well blowout at an Iranian onshore oilfield has been controlled and nobody was injured, the country's oil ministry news service, Shana, reported on Wednesday.

Shana did not say when the uncontrolled release of hydrocarbons happened following a gas leak, but quoted the deputy head of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) as saying the well had been blocked off.

"After the declaration of state of emergency, NIDC quickly dispatched a blowout prevention team to the place," Mehran Mokvandi said.

The blowout happened on a well in the Rag Sefid zone of southern Iran when drilling operations reached 2,403 metres into the Asmari Formation, he said.

The accident area was cordoned off to avoid "environmental catastrophes" or a fire, Shana said.

"Oil and gas well blowouts are susceptible to occur again, but engineers and technicians can minimize damage," Mokvandi said, adding the well had been sealed without any casualties.

