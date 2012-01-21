TEHRAN A passenger ship carrying 22 people sank off the Iranian coast near the port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report did not give the cause of the incident but said so far only seven people had been rescued.

Local ports official, Ali Akbar Safaie, said the boat was travelling from the Island of Hormuz to Bandar Abbas. Rescue efforts were continuing, he said.