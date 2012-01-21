Trump seeks 'historic increase' in U.S. defence spending, cuts elsewhere
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is seeking a "historic increase" in military spending to be funded by cuts elsewhere in government.
TEHRAN A passenger ship carrying 22 people sank off the Iranian coast near the port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The report did not give the cause of the incident but said so far only seven people had been rescued.
Local ports official, Ali Akbar Safaie, said the boat was travelling from the Island of Hormuz to Bandar Abbas. Rescue efforts were continuing, he said.
WASHINGTON Former Republican U.S. president George W. Bush diverged sharply from Donald Trump's new administration on Monday, saying he supported a welcoming immigration policy and praising the media as "indispensable to democracy."
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups clashed with government forces near a city in northern Syria that the rebels recently captured from Islamic State, sources on both sides said, the second such confrontation in the region this month.