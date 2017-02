TEHRAN Iranian police cleared the street in front of the main British embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday as a first step in getting protesters who had forced their way into the premises on Tuesday to leave, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"The rally is ended, leave!" police called from loudspeakers outside the main gate of the embassy. Some 50 protesters were inside the main embassy compound in central Tehran and some 100 were in Britain's Qolhak compound in the north of the capital, IRNA and state broadcaster IRIB said.