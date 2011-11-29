BRUSSELS The European Union condemned an attack on the British embassy in Tehran on Tuesday and called on Iran to protect diplomats on its territory.

A spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said the attack by protesters on two British diplomatic compounds was a "totally unacceptable incursion."

"It is with extreme concern that we have learnt that the premises of the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Tehran have been overrun by demonstrators," Maja Kocijancic said.

"We strongly condemn this totally unacceptable incursion and call on the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately to fulfil its international obligations... to protect diplomats and embassies."

Iranian protesters briefly took six British embassy staff hostage on Tuesday when they stormed the compounds, smashing windows, hurling petrol bombs and burning the British flag in a protest against sanctions imposed by Britain on Iran.

