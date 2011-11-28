LONDON Britain will respond "robustly," in consultation with its allies, if Iran reduces diplomatic relations with London, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

A bill to downgrade Iran's ties with Britain got final approval on Monday, a day after the Iranian parliament approved the measure compelling the government to expel the British ambassador in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Tehran's nuclear activity.

Hague said the Iranian parliament's move was regrettable, unwarranted and counter-productive and "yet another sign of Iran's continued unwillingness to enter into dialogue."

"If the Iranian government confirms its intention to act on this, we shall respond robustly in consultation with our international partners," Hague told parliament.

