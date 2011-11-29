UNITED NATIONS British diplomats in Tehran were not taken hostage or kidnapped and London is grateful for the intervention of Iranian police after protesters stormed Britain's diplomatic compounds, a British source said on Tuesday.

"It's been a confusing situation at times this afternoon. I wouldn't use the term 'hostage,'" a British source told Reuters.

"The Iranian police have intervened to try and ensure the safety of some of our staff for which we are grateful," he said. "But this is a situation that should have never occurred in the first place."

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bill Trott