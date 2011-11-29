TEHRAN Iranian police clashed on Tuesday with hardline protesters in front of the British embassy compound in central Tehran and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"Some students at the embassy have been injured and security forces are trying to force them out of the embassy. Some security forces have also been injured in clashes with protesters," Fars said.

Protesters stormed two British Embassy compounds in Tehran, smashing windows, hurling petrol bombs and burning the British flag in a protest against sanctions imposed by Britain, live Iranian television showed.

(Created by Parisa Hafezi)