DUBAI Iran on Monday appointed a new charge d'affaires to Britain to revive diplomatic ties that were broken off after radical students stormed the British embassy in Tehran in 2011, Mehr news agency said.

"Today the Islamic Republic has appointed Mohammad Hassan Habibollah as charge d'affaires to Britain and has introduced him to the British side," the agency said, quoting the Foreign Ministry.

(The story corrects spelling of charge's first name to Mohammad, not Mohammas.)

(Reporting by Jon Hemming and Marcus George; Editing by Kevin Liffey)