LONDON European Union ambassadors will meet in Tehran on Monday to discuss their response to an Iranian decision to downgrade ties with Britain and expel the British ambassador, a British government spokesman said.

"We regret their decision to expel our ambassador," Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman told reporters.

"We will be think about precisely how we should respond but there will be a meeting of EU heads of mission in Tehran today to discuss that. There will be further discussion on Thursday at the (EU) Foreign Affairs Council," he added.

Iran was responding to punitive sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme announced by Britain last week.

