WW2 bomb forces evacuations in Greece's Thessaloniki
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
LONDON European Union ambassadors will meet in Tehran on Monday to discuss their response to an Iranian decision to downgrade ties with Britain and expel the British ambassador, a British government spokesman said.
"We regret their decision to expel our ambassador," Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
"We will be think about precisely how we should respond but there will be a meeting of EU heads of mission in Tehran today to discuss that. There will be further discussion on Thursday at the (EU) Foreign Affairs Council," he added.
Iran was responding to punitive sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme announced by Britain last week.
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.