LONDON Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that good economic and commercial relations could resume with Britain.

"Iran and Britain have had traditionally good commercial and economic relations and I think those can resume," Zarif said at Chatham House in London. "We need to work together on moving the political relations forward."

Iran has 9.3 percent of the world's proven oil reserves, the fourth largest after Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Canada, and 18.2 percent of the world's natural gas reserves, bigger even that Russia's 17.4 percent share, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Dominic Evans)