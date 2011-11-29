UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday condemned the storming of two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran and urged Iranian authorities to protect diplomats, the council president said.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attacks against the United Kingdom's embassy in Tehran, Iran, which resulted in intrusions into the diplomatic and consular premises, causing serious damage," Portugal's U.N. Ambassador Jose Filipe Moraes Cabral said.

"Expressing their deep concern at such attacks, the members of the Security Council called on the Iranian authorities to protect diplomatic and consular property and personnel and to respect fully their international obligations," he told reporters.

The non-binding statement was approved unanimously by all members of the 15-nation council, including Russia and China. Cabral is the council president for the month of November.

