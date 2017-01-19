May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
Since Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme, foreign companies have sealed at least nine deals with companies in which entities controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including Setad Ejraiye Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, have large or majority stakes. Financial terms have not been disclosed on all. Here are those deals whose terms are public.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Babak Dehghanpisheh, Isla Binnie, Yun Hwan Chae and Brenda Goh; Edited by Sara Ledwith)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BAGHDAD Iraqi forces have started preparing an offensive to capture the western side of Mosul from Islamic State, campaign commander Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said.