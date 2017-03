COPENHAGEN Danish shipping company Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said it could not confirm that container ship Maersk Tigris had been released by Iranian authorities, as Students News Agency ISNA had reported, citing a Iranian foreign ministry official on Thursday.

The Marshall-Islands flagged vessel was diverted on April 28 by Iranian patrol boats in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the United States to send vessels to monitor the situation and to accompany U.S.-flagged vessels passing through the strait.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)