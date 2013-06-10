Following are brief sketches of the remaining seven candidates in Iran's June 14 presidential election. Conservative former parliament speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel dropped out of the race on Monday.

SAEED JALILI: Iran's nuclear negotiator since 2007 is a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war and seen as a hardline conservative close to clerical Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

HASSAN ROHANI: A moderate Muslim cleric, he previously served as nuclear negotiator, presiding over talks with Britain, France and Germany that saw Tehran agree to suspend uranium enrichment-related activities between 2003 and 2005. Rohani is associated with former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

ALI AKBAR VELAYATI: Served as foreign minister from 1981 to 1997 and advises Khamenei on foreign policy. He is regarded as a traditional conservative, with ties both to "principlist" factions - fiercely loyal to the supreme leader - and to Rafsanjani's relatively pragmatic camp.

MOHAMMAD BAQER QALIBAF: A former police chief, he is the current mayor of Tehran and has a reputation as a competent, charismatic manager who could attract Iran's sizeable youth vote. He is viewed as a pragmatic conservative.

MOHAMMAD REZA AREF: Aref is the sole reformist approved to run by Iran's Guardian Council. He served as a vice-president in the administration of reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

MOHSEN REZAIE: The veteran politician and former Revolutionary Guards commander ran in 2009 against Ahmadinejad and lost. He is the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council, which advises Khamenei.

MOHAMMAD GHARAZI: Running as an independent candidate, Gharazi served as an oil minister in the 1980s during Iran's war with Iraq and as post minister under Rafsanjani in the 1990s.

