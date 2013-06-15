DUBAI Moderate cleric Hassan Rohani had 51 percent of votes in the Iranian presidential election after a count of 32 million votes, state television said on Saturday.

If the result remains the same when all the votes are counted, Rohani will win the election outright and avoid a second-round run-off. Iran has a total electorate of some 50 million and officials have said the turnout in Friday's poll topped 70 percent.

(This story was refiled to corrects day and first paragraph)

(Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Kevin Liffey)