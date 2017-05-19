DUBAI Iran extended polling in its presidential election by another two hours on Friday because many voters were still queued to cast their ballots, state television reported.

"Polling hours have been extended by two more hours until 10 p.m. (1730 GMT)," it quoted the interior ministry as saying. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0330 GMT) and had been due to close at 6 p.m. (1330 GMT).

