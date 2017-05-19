Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
DUBAI Iran extended polling in its presidential election by another two hours on Friday because many voters were still queued to cast their ballots, state television reported.
"Polling hours have been extended by two more hours until 10 p.m. (1730 GMT)," it quoted the interior ministry as saying. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0330 GMT) and had been due to close at 6 p.m. (1330 GMT).
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defence as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.