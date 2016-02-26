Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
TEHRAN Iran announced a fifth extension of voting in major cities because of high turnout in elections on Friday for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, state TV reported.
"The voting time has been extended until 11.45 p.m. (2115 GMT) in Tehran and other major cities," state TV reported.
Polling in Iran started at 8 a.m. and had been due to close at 6 p.m., but has been extended several times.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.