TEHRAN Iran announced a fifth extension of voting in major cities because of high turnout in elections on Friday for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, state TV reported.

"The voting time has been extended until 11.45 p.m. (2115 GMT) in Tehran and other major cities," state TV reported.

Polling in Iran started at 8 a.m. and had been due to close at 6 p.m., but has been extended several times.

