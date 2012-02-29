ISFAHAN, Iran Retired Iranian army officer Ali Zolfaghari is a loyal lieutenant of the Islamic republic and sees casting his vote in Friday's parliamentary election as part of his revolutionary duty.

"Our (Islamic) revolution is like a tree," said the former soldier in Iran's third largest city of Isfahan. "By voting, we take care of our revolution tree. A low turnout is the West's dream, and we should not make our enemies happy."

Isfahan has long been famous as the home of some of the best examples of Persian architecture. But the ancient city is becoming as well known in the modern age for its nuclear research facility.

Iran's leaders have been using Western pressure over the country's disputed nuclear programme to stoke nationalist sentiment and rally support for a high election turnout, which they hope will top 60 percent.

But the outcome of the vote is set to be determined by domestic issues. Nearly three years after his controversial re-election, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad faces criticism from hardline rivals and ordinary Iranians who say he has not delivered on his populist campaign promises.

The economy is set to be the main factor in the first election since the disputed 2009 polls which were followed by eight months of street protests. The opposition says the vote was rigged to secure Ahmadinejad's re-election, which the authorities have denied.

With leading reformist groups staying away, the March 2 contest will be mainly between the rival hardline factions of Ahmadinejad and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The supreme leader's camp will be boosted by disenchantment over the government's handling of the economy.

In the last 18 months, the withdrawal of food and fuel subsidies, coupled with the plummeting value of the Iranian currency, has hit hard the pockets of many Iranian families.

Subsidy cuts have tripled the price of electricity, water and natural gas used for factories, cooking and heating homes.

Isfahanis, like the residents of many other cities across Iran, complained bitterly about the deteriorating economic climate.

"I will vote for anyone who can help me to provide basic needs for my children. I don't care about politics," said teacher Houshang Veisi, 34, who holds down a second job in a grocery shop after school.

ISLAMIC ROBIN HOOD

Ahmadinejad attracted the support of working class Iranians in 2005 and 2009 by casting himself as the "Islamic Robin Hood": he promised to redistribute the country's oil wealth from the rich towards the poor. Yet the economic sanctions imposed by Western countries over the nuclear programme is putting added pressure on ordinary Iranians.

On Isfahan's main street, two billboards featuring Ayatollah Khamenei are the only signs that an election is looming.

"The campaign fever is not like the 2009 vote. There are a few billboards with Supreme Leader Khamenei's slogans and pictures on them," said 32-year-old Farnoush.

Traditional religious conservatives with an entrepreneurial streak - the heart of Iran's bazaar culture - are a core base of support for the Islamic revolution and will vote for pro-Khamenei candidates.

"I will vote for the United Front candidates (Khamenei loyalists). I want a better economic situation. My business is almost dead," said Reza Mirhadi, 63, a carpet seller inside the traditional Bazaar of Isfahan.

Rising food and utilities prices since Ahmadinejad cut food and energy subsidies in 2010 have hurt working class Iranians.

"The leader is the only authority that can ease our economic pain... I will vote for his loyalists," said housewife Zahra Sedghi, 41, a mother of four. "My husband is a low-ranking government employee with a fixed salary of $400. This amount is not enough to make ends meet every month."

PRICES SOAR

To compensate for the subsidy cut, the government pays some $38 in cash to citizens each month. Ahmadinejad's critics say these payments have fuelled inflation and are little more than a bribe to win voter support.

"The amount might be enough in small towns or villages but in a city like Isfahan, the subsidy cash is not even enough to pay the bills," said Sedghi.

Iran's official inflation is around 21 percent but economists and some lawmakers say the figure is closer to 50 percent. Prices for bread, dairy, rice, vegetables and cooking fuel have soared in recent months. Sanctions have put further downward pressure of the value of the Iranian currency, the Rial, which in turn has pushed inflation higher.

With such worries, some Isfahanis may choose to stay away from ballot boxes.

"I won't vote this time, there are three conservative candidates that are being elected each time. They have done nothing to improve our living standards," said garment shop owner Mansour, who refused to give his surname.

According to official figures, Ahmadinejad secured the majority vote in Isfahan in 2009 presidential polls. But his victory is unlikely to be repeated on Friday.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Rosalind Russell)