DUBAI Iranian opposition figure Mehdi Karoubi, under house arrest since 2009, will cast his vote in elections on Friday, his son said in a Facebook posting, a move that may provide a boost to reformist candidates close to President Hassan Rouhani.

"I talked to my mother on the phone. She said my father, despite all the problems since 2009, will cast his vote on Friday for the greater good," Taghi Karoubi wrote, referring to elections for parliament and for the Assembly of Experts, the body that chooses the country's top leader.

This would be the first time that Karoubi will vote in any election since his arrest. His son said a mobile ballot box might be taken to his father's house.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)