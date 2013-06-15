Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi

DUBAI Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that whatever the result of the presidential election, in which a moderate candidate appeared headed for victory, it would be a vote of confidence in the Islamic Republic.

"A vote for any of these candidates is a vote for the Islamic Republic and a vote of confidence in the system," the leader's official Twitter account said.

