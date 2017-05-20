Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to supporters at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.

With 25 million ballots from Friday's election certified by the authorities so far, the pragmatist Rouhani won 14.619 million and his hardline conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi gained 10.125 million, Ahmadi said in a briefing broadcast live on television. He added that the final results would be announced later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Bazbak Dehghanpisheh, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Writing by WIlliam Maclean)