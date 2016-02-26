ANKARA Iranian opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi and his wife voted in Iran's elections on Friday, casting a ballot for the first time since being put under house arrest in 2011, his ally told Reuters.

"They had asked for voting and a mobile ballot box was taken to their home," Ardeshir Amir-Arjomand, the Paris-based spokesman for the opposition leader, said.

The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that all Iranians would be able to vote for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that chooses the country's top leader.

