Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
ANKARA Iranian opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi and his wife voted in Iran's elections on Friday, casting a ballot for the first time since being put under house arrest in 2011, his ally told Reuters.
"They had asked for voting and a mobile ballot box was taken to their home," Ardeshir Amir-Arjomand, the Paris-based spokesman for the opposition leader, said.
The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that all Iranians would be able to vote for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that chooses the country's top leader.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.