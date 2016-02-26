ANKARA Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karoubi has not voted yet in Iran's elections, his son told Reuters on Friday, denying earlier reports his father had cast his ballot for the first time since being put under house arrest in 2011.

"As of yet, my father, Mehdi Karroubi has not had the opportunity to cast his vote despite his decision to vote," Mohammad Taghi Karoubi told Reuters.

The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that all Iranians would be able to vote for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that chooses the country's top leader.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai, Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)