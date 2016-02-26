Former Parliament speaker and Iran's presidential election candidate Mehdi Karroubi looks at his ballot paper before casting his vote, during the Iranian presidential election in northern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Chavosh Homavandi/JameJamOnline

ANKARA An Iranian opposition leader under house arrest since 2011 praised the high turnout of voters in elections on Friday, saying it had happened despite the mass disqualification of pro-reform candidates, Kaleme website reported.

"High turnout of people showed that tactics like mass disqualification of reformers had no effect," Karroubi said in a statement carried on Kaleme about the contest for parliament and a leadership body called the Assembly of Experts.

A hardline vetting body had disqualified thousands of moderate candidates, barring them from running in the elections, in which anti-Western conservatives are pitted against moderates and reformists allied to pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)