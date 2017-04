Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani casts his ballot in a parliamentary election in Tehran March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

TEHRAN Influential former president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said a failure by reformists in Iranian elections on Friday would be a major loss for the country.

Asked what the impact would be of a reformist failure in the contests for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, he told Reuters: "It will be a major loss for the Iranian nation."

